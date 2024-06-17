Ross Taylor reveals reason behind Pakistan’s early T20 World Cup exit

Auckland - New Zealand’s legendary batter Ross Taylor opened up on what led to former champions Pakistan’s group-stage exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan were knocked out of the ongoing mega event after the all-important fixture between co-host United States of America (USA) and Ireland was washed out in Florida on Friday. Meanwhile, former New Zealand captain Taylor asserted that Pakistan were favourites alongside India to advance into the Super 8s from Group A but their shock loss at the hands of rookie hosts dented their chances of prevailing. “But no, that’s, you know, I think. Am I surprised? Obviously, the favourites were Pakistan and they needed to go through. But the USA, you know, I guess after that win against Pakistan, that was always the case. And with the weather around,” stated Taylor. On the contrary, the USA, playing their first-ever T20 World Cup, qualified for the Super 8 stage of the tournament as they shared points with Ireland due to washout. The USA finished the group stage with five points in four matches. The host nation received massive praise from Ross Taylor, who predicted that they have two more upsets up their sleeves.

“For now, for them is to, I guess, have a regroup and, a refresh and bring on the Super Eight because, you know, I think, on that side of the draw, anything can happen, as we saw with South Africa and Nepal,” stated Taylor. “I’m sure this USA team will feel like they’ve got one or two more upsets up their sleeves,” he added.

The legendary batter then credited USA’s Major League Cricket (MLC) for the team’s success on the global stage and claimed that the league would give exposure to the upcoming local talent. “America, the USA team, they have taken the letter, they’ve gone out there puffed their chest out and played a great brand of cricket. “I think MLC starting last year would have given them some confidence in playing against world-class players day in and day out.”