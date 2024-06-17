Three die as speeding coach overturns in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR - A speeding Mazda coach overturned in Ranipur area of Khairpur on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuring 10 others. Police officials said that the injured were rushed to the Khairpur Civil Hospital for medical treatment, while the victims’ bodies were transported to a morgue for medico-legal procedures. Officials cited speeding as the cause of the accident. The victims, identified as shopkeepers, were returning home from a cattle market in Karachi when the vehicle met with an accident.