Monday, June 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three die as speeding coach overturns in Khairpur

Agencies
June 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KHAIRPUR   -   A speeding Mazda coach overturned in Ranipur area of Khairpur on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuring 10 others. Police officials said that the injured were rushed to the Khairpur Civil Hospital for medical treatment, while the victims’ bodies were transported to a morgue for medico-legal procedures. Officials cited speeding as the cause of the accident. The victims, identified as shopkeepers, were returning home from a cattle market in Karachi when the vehicle met with an accident.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1718518355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024