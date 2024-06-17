Monday, June 17, 2024
UNICEF reports lethal lack of water, services in Gaza amid Israeli siege

Agencies
June 17, 2024
Newspaper, International

UNITED NATIONS    -    UN Children Fund (UNICEF) spokesperson James Elder has said that almost 3,000 malnourished children were at risk of dying before their families eyes in Gaza, where Israeli attacks over the past eight months continue unabated.   Speaking from besieged Gaza ton UN News, a media website, Elder described a dire landscape, with a focus on child malnutrition and the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict amid growing concerns of famine. The destruction of health facilities, including specialized centers that are critical for staving off malnutrition, has severely hampered efforts to address severe hunger among children against a backdrop of constant bombings and attacks alongside the lethal lack of access to basic necessities that have already left children physically and psychologically scarred.  The UNICEF spokesperson emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire to address the humanitarian crisis, get the hostages home and allow for the delivery of aid, education and medical care.  Meanwhile, in a stark assessment of the dire situation, the head of the UN World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that significant proportion of Gaza population is now facing catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions.

Agencies

