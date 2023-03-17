Share:

ATTOCK - In a tragic road traffic accident near Hattar in Tehsil Fatehjang of Attock, husband and wife were killed and their three daughters were seriously injured when their car collided head on with a dumper. The dumper later fell over the car which further aggravated the situation.

Those who died on the spot include Ghulam Farid resident of Fatehjang, and his wife while their three daughters received multiple injuries. Rescuers of 1122 Fatehjang and volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation reached the spot. Different parts of the car were cut to remove the dead bodies and the injured.

The dead and the injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Fatehjang. As per the Rescue 1122 sources, the fatal accident took place because of some technical fault in the truck which caused head on collision with the car.