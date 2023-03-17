Share:

BARA - A non-governmental organization Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-N) program is focusing on the resolution of local issues and conflicts, elimination of social deprivation and social development of the local people in the extremism-affected remote border areas of the merged tribal districts.

To promote social tolerance and harmony among the local people, promote mutual relations and strengthen regional peace and stability, the district administration trained 50 elders and others from the Khyber district on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) with the support of Community Resilience Activity North. while for Jirga and other meetings, Khyber House Peshawar handed over the Jirga Hall including the renovation of Jirga Hall and other facilities to the administration. The Jirga Hall was inaugurated by ADC Khyber Nauman Ali Shah while waris Khan Afridi, Malik Zahir Shah and other elders were also present with him on this occasion.