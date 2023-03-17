Share:

MULTAN - The NADRA centre on Thurs­day foiled an attempt of making ID card of Afghan national over forged documents.

According to official sources, a family comprising Saira Bibi wife of Shabir Ahmad Khan, and Hafeezan Bibi wife of Aurang­zeb, residents of Faiz Pur Bhat­tian took a youth namely Ahmad Shabir alongwith them to NAD­RA centre Chowk Kumharan Walla for making his ID card.

On suspicion, the data entry operators checked the docu­ments and found him an Af­ghan national. The NADRA of­ficial team immediately called the New Multan police station. The police reached the spot and arrest the Afghan national and his facilitators.

The police officials said that they had initiated initial inter­rogation.

The facilitators had con­fessed to their crime during interrogation. Further Investi­gation is underway.

3 PHE OFFICIALS SUSPENDED OVER CORRUPTION

South Punjab Housing Secre­tary Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan has issued suspension orders for three officials of the Public Health Engineering Department and sent one on forced retire­ment over corruption. According to details, the competent author­ity taking action under PEEDA Act issued suspension orders to ex-XEN public health engineer­ing Muzaffargarh Amjad Saleem Khan, SDO Talib Hussain, Sub-En­gineer Shahid Naeem Akhtar and forced retirement of SDO tehsil Jatoi Latif Ahmad after corrup­tion allegations against them in Rangpur sewerage scheme were proved. The action was taken on the recommendations of former MDA DG Qaisar Saleem Khan.

The secretary said that cor­ruption in development projects would not be tolerated and cor­rupt officials would be dealt with iron hands. He also issued orders for the recovery of Rs25 million from the officials concerned.

SWINDLERS DEPRIVE CITIZENS OF MOTORBIKE, CASH

Swindlers deprived a prayer leader and a passer-by of mo­torbike and cash amounting to Rs170,000, respectively, in differ­ent incidents here on Thursday.

According to police, a citizen named Muhammad Ramzan was looted by two unidentified men under the pretext of giving him a lift on their motorbike. They snatched Rs170,000 cash from him as soon as they reached Basti Nandla, in the limits of BZ po­lice station. In another incident, a prayer leader named Muham­mad Abdullah was deprived of his motorcycle in the limits of Shah Shams police station. As per the report, the prayer leader had giv­en his motorbike to an unidenti­fied labourer to bring cement bags for ongoing construction work at a grand mosque of Shah Shamsh Colony; however, the worker did not return. Police of both jurisdic­tions concerned have registered FIRs against the accused and started investigation.