MULTAN - The NADRA centre on Thursday foiled an attempt of making ID card of Afghan national over forged documents.
According to official sources, a family comprising Saira Bibi wife of Shabir Ahmad Khan, and Hafeezan Bibi wife of Aurangzeb, residents of Faiz Pur Bhattian took a youth namely Ahmad Shabir alongwith them to NADRA centre Chowk Kumharan Walla for making his ID card.
On suspicion, the data entry operators checked the documents and found him an Afghan national. The NADRA official team immediately called the New Multan police station. The police reached the spot and arrest the Afghan national and his facilitators.
The police officials said that they had initiated initial interrogation.
The facilitators had confessed to their crime during interrogation. Further Investigation is underway.
3 PHE OFFICIALS SUSPENDED OVER CORRUPTION
South Punjab Housing Secretary Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan has issued suspension orders for three officials of the Public Health Engineering Department and sent one on forced retirement over corruption. According to details, the competent authority taking action under PEEDA Act issued suspension orders to ex-XEN public health engineering Muzaffargarh Amjad Saleem Khan, SDO Talib Hussain, Sub-Engineer Shahid Naeem Akhtar and forced retirement of SDO tehsil Jatoi Latif Ahmad after corruption allegations against them in Rangpur sewerage scheme were proved. The action was taken on the recommendations of former MDA DG Qaisar Saleem Khan.
The secretary said that corruption in development projects would not be tolerated and corrupt officials would be dealt with iron hands. He also issued orders for the recovery of Rs25 million from the officials concerned.
SWINDLERS DEPRIVE CITIZENS OF MOTORBIKE, CASH
Swindlers deprived a prayer leader and a passer-by of motorbike and cash amounting to Rs170,000, respectively, in different incidents here on Thursday.
According to police, a citizen named Muhammad Ramzan was looted by two unidentified men under the pretext of giving him a lift on their motorbike. They snatched Rs170,000 cash from him as soon as they reached Basti Nandla, in the limits of BZ police station. In another incident, a prayer leader named Muhammad Abdullah was deprived of his motorcycle in the limits of Shah Shams police station. As per the report, the prayer leader had given his motorbike to an unidentified labourer to bring cement bags for ongoing construction work at a grand mosque of Shah Shamsh Colony; however, the worker did not return. Police of both jurisdictions concerned have registered FIRs against the accused and started investigation.