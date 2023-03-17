Share:

The ex-premier of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern recently stepped down as the PM saying “I am human. We give as much as we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” in her last speech. She was in power since 2017 and at the age of just 42 years, she could have remained in power for a very long time. However, she felt that she won’t be able to perform and get a majority in the next polls, she decided to call it quits. Her action and words sound totally alien and unbelievable to us as the politicians in our country believe in “till death do us part” when it comes to power.

No wonder despite being a country of fewer than 5 million people, New Zealand has the same gross GDP as Pakistan, which has a population of 220 million. Ms. Arden exhibited the best of democratic norms and decided to step down the moment she felt she could not give her best to the country. On the contrary, our leaders, once in power, want to cling to it no matter what. They fail miserably in showing any performance in terms of strengthening the country but wish to remain in power forever blaming others for the disastrous condition of the country.

They seem to have neither ability nor health but keep fighting for power because while the country dwindles in every sector, their personal wealth has grown in leaps and bounds. If one watches the news on TV, it appears that the economy is the last thing our politicians are worried about. Their biggest concern seems their opponents who they wish to malign and destroy. No matter how sick or incapable they are, they just want their hands on power by hook or by crook. Until our politicians learn some democratic norms, tolerate each other, and rise above their selfish aspirations, we will keep struggling as a country.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.