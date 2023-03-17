Share:

SURABAYA- An Indonesian court on Thursday acquitted two senior police of­ficers charged with negligence over a stadium crowd crush last year that killed 135 peo­ple, angering relatives of those who died in one of football’s worst tragedies. Another of­ficer was jailed for 18 months but families of the victims said he had been treated too leni­ently. Police had been blamed for triggering the deadly Oc­tober 1 stampede at Kanjuru­han Stadium in Malang by fir­ing tear gas after supporters invaded the pitch following a 3-2 defeat for Arema FC by their fierce East Javan rivals Persebaya Surabaya. Several relatives of 135 victims, who included 40 children, broke into tears when the judge read the verdicts on the last day of the trial, with one lawyer say­ing there had been “no justice” for the families. Malang police officer Bambang Sidik Ach­madi, who was accused of or­dering his subordinates to fire tear gas, was found not guilty by the court in Surabaya, the capital of East Java. Presiding judge Abu Achmad Sidqi Am­sya said the charges had “not been proven”, and the defen­dant was free to go.