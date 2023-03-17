Share:

QUETTA - Appointment of 27 coor­dinators and two spokes­persons of the Balochistan government have been chal­lenged in the Balochistan High Court on Thursday.

Sadiq Khilji Advocate chal­lenged the appointments in the Balochistan High Court.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chief Secretary, Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, spokespersons and coordi­nators have been made par­ties in the petition filed in the court.

“The appointment of co­ordinators and interpreters is a burden on the national treasury” the petition reads.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Af­ghan and Amir Rana of the Quetta Balochistan High Court declared the petition admissible and issued no­tices to all concerned. The Balochistan High Court has asked the parties to respond by April 6 for the next hear­