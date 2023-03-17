Share:

LONDOS - Ariana Madix spoke out on the former boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Vandaerpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss’ apologies after discovering their secret affair.

The 37-yearold took to Instagram to share her inner thoughts, writing, “hi. where to begin? I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks.” She continued, “when I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours to say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement.”

“However,” she added, “I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me.”

“What doesn’t kill me better run. love, Ariana,” she concluded. Earlier, Madix found inappropriate texts between her nine-year long beau and Leviss on March 1, on Sandoval’s phone when he was performing with his band in Los Angeles