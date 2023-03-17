Share:

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - Armed dacoits deprived four men including personnel of sensitive department of mobile phones, cash and other valuables in two strikes, informed sources on Thursday.

Though cases were registered against the violent gangsters by the police on complaints of crime victims but none of them was held so far, they said. Public restrict their movements in various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to drastic surge in street crime. According to sources, personnel of sensitive department was walking on footpath on Tufail Road, when two armed dacoits riding on motorbike made him hostage on gunpoint in broad daylight. Later, the dacoits snatched mobile phone from him and sped away towards Katcheri Chowk.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Civil Lines. Occurrence of the incident swelled shock waves among the personnel of intelligence agencies as spies conducted a search operation in nearby areas besides obtaining CCTV footages from buildings to identify the fleeing dacoits. Likewise, three friends were having a cup of tea in parking lot of Amazon Plaza in DHA Islamabad at 7:30pm on March 14 when two dacoits riding on a motorcycle without number plate appeared from somewhere.

The dacoits took out pistols and pointed over the three men and shouted at them to give cash, mobile phones and other valuables. The three men handed over their mobile phones, cash, wrist watches and other valuables to dacoits who fled after committing crime.