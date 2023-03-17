Share:

At least 10 people were dead as a fire erupted in a house in Lower Kohistan.

As per details, the tragic incident of fire was reported in Serri Pattan, Lower Kohistan. The roof of the house collapsed due to the intensity of the fire and as a result, at least 10 people lost their lives, while three were injured.

The injured were rushed to the hospital by the rescue teams, while the cause behind the fire could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Separately, six of a family including children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Quetta in the month of January.

The rescue sources confirmed the death of six people of a family including children in Quetta’s Satelite Town due to gas leakage.

The fire erupted as the family tried to on the heater to fight cold weather but due to gas leakage the house exploded.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital, while the identification could not be ascertained as per initial reports.