ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted 27 activists of PTI in cases registered against causing riots in the Judicial com­plex and Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) premises during the ap­pearance of former prime min­ister Imran Khan. ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case regarding the matter. The prosecution produced the report regarding the identifica­tion of the accused involved in alleged violence. After hearing arguments, the court reserved the verdict and later acquit­ted 11 accused over the allega­tions of vandalizing the judicial complex and 16 others in IHC premises riot cases. The ac­cused were acquitted as their presence couldn’t be proved at the crime scenes in respective footage. The court also granted bail to the other accused against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.