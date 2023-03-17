Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assem­bly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Thursday said that every possible effort would be made to ensure du­rable peace in Balochistan through effective legislation. The deputy speaker gave these views at the launching ceremony of “Charter of Peace” organized by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based advocacy and research think tank, here at a local hotel.

Lawmakers, members of political parties, academics, journalists, stu­dents, and representatives of civil so­ciety attended the event among oth­ers. “’Charter of Peace’ is a consensus document that lays down key recom­mendations for countering violent extremism and building sustainable solutions towards attaining peace in Pakistan. It basically focuses on softer and political approaches for counter­ing terrorism and violent extremism.”

The charter also conforms to the United Nations resolutions urging the role of civil society in building peace and countering violent extremism. “We, the people of Pakistan, believe in democracy, and peace; respect all religions and faiths; revere our eth­no-linguistic diversity; and accede to equal citizenship,” reads one of the points of the charter.

Speaking as a chief guest, Deputy Speaker Musakhel said the situation in the province was precarious.

“The provincial assembly has spent most of its time discussing (violence and terrorism-related) incidents for the last more than four years,” he said. He assured the audience that they were ready to take every step to ensure peace in the province. “God may help us in attaining peace if the problem is bigger than us.

The deputy speaker underlined that they would have to see which foreign countries did not want peace in Balochistan. “Whether they are eyeing our mines and min­erals?” he questioned and added that the lives of the people of Balo­chistan were more precious than natural resources.