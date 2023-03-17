Share:

ISLAMABAD - The British Council yesterday said it will administer double number of scholarships through Scotland-Pak­istan Scholarship Scheme. Interna­tional Development Minister for the Scottish Government Neil Gray has announced to double the amount of scholarships for the Scotland-Pakistan Scholarship Scheme for young women and girls administered through the British Council, said a British Council statement. “The £500,000 additional funding will double the number of school and university scholarships available to women and girls in the worst flood-affected areas, ensuring they can continue their education with minimal disruption,” it said.

The International Development Minister Neil Gray said: “We know that during a crisis, such as we have seen in Pakistan, the impacts can too often affect women and girls. We hope by doubling the number of school and university scholarships available, this funding for British Council Pakistan will ensure more women and girls can study and help bolster the country’s long term eco­nomic recovery.”

The Country Director British Coun­cil Pakistan Amir Ramzan said: “Since its launch in 2013, these scholar­ships have allowed talented women and girls from disadvantaged back­grounds to complete their secondary education and pursue bachelors’ and masters’ degrees in fields that are of critical importance to the overall development of the country. The dou­bling of the amount of scholarships will allow the British Council to continue to empower women and girls who have been affected by the floods and fulfil their aspirations and potential.”

Since it was first launched in 2013, over 1400 young women in the uni­versities stream have benefitted from the Scotland Pakistan Scholar­ship Scheme across Pakistan. In the schools’ stream over 15,000 school children have been supported. The Scottish Government funds an annual £400,000 scholarship programme for women and girls in Pakistan via the British Council Pakistan. The addi­tional £500,000 will be split between school scholarships (£200,000) and university scholarships (£300,000).