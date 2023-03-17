ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to set up a committee for devising a strategy for sustainable growth and development of all member countries.
Addressing OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Mauritania, he said the Muslim countries must instil sustainability, acquire modern knowledge and advance in digital capabilities.
He mentioned that Pakistan has already initiated an agreement for collaboration between OIC and Digital Cooperation Organization.
The Foreign Minister said as most of the Muslim countries face economic crisis, we must endeavour to achieve economic independence and develop a clear strategy in collaboration with developed countries and international partners to secure equity in international financial rules and structures.
He said Pakistan has made all-out efforts to avoid major humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and now international community must continue its engagement there for lasting stability.
The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan will back all efforts to extirpate terrorism in Afghanistan. He also urged the OIC to strengthen its counter terrorism and security infrastructure. Referring to India’s blatant violation of international laws and UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir issue, Foreign Minister Bilawal asked the OIC countries to play their due role in helping Kashmiri people achieve their inalienable right to self-determination. FM Bilawal also urged the leadership of Muslim countries to individually and collectively raise voice against rising Islamophobia. He urged the UN secretary general for formulation of action plan and appoints a UN special envoy to counter hate speech and violence against Muslims and protection of Islamic holy sites.