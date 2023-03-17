Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to set up a committee for devising a strate­gy for sustainable growth and devel­opment of all member countries.

Addressing OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Mauritania, he said the Muslim countries must instil sustain­ability, acquire modern knowledge and advance in digital capabilities.

He mentioned that Pakistan has al­ready initiated an agreement for col­laboration between OIC and Digital Cooperation Organization.

The Foreign Minister said as most of the Muslim countries face eco­nomic crisis, we must endeavour to achieve economic independence and develop a clear strategy in collabo­ration with developed countries and international partners to secure eq­uity in international financial rules and structures.

He said Pakistan has made all-out ef­forts to avoid major humanitarian cri­sis in Afghanistan, and now interna­tional community must continue its engagement there for lasting stability.

The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan will back all efforts to extirpate terrorism in Afghanistan. He also urged the OIC to strengthen its counter terrorism and security in­frastructure. Referring to India’s bla­tant violation of international laws and UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir issue, Foreign Minister Bilawal asked the OIC coun­tries to play their due role in helping Kashmiri people achieve their inalienable right to self-determination. FM Bil­awal also urged the leadership of Muslim countries to indi­vidually and collectively raise voice against rising Islam­ophobia. He urged the UN sec­retary general for formulation of action plan and appoints a UN special envoy to count­er hate speech and violence against Muslims and protec­tion of Islamic holy sites.