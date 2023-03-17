Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan International Think Tank (BITT) on Thursday held a meeting with the authorities of the Iranian consulate and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral trade and economic situ­ation in Balochistan.

Deputy Consul General Iranian Consulate Fa­reedon Perloan led the Iranian delegation while for­mer Senator Rozi Khan Kakar, leaders of the politi­cal parties including Mir Abdul Rauf Baloch, Ishaq Baloch renowned journalist Shehzada Zulfiqar and Owais Jadoon represented BITT. The meeting dis­cussed issues including the current trade volume between the two countries and possible avenues to enhance bilateral trade activities.