QUETTA - Balochistan International Think Tank (BITT) on Thursday held a meeting with the authorities of the Iranian consulate and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral trade and economic situation in Balochistan.
Deputy Consul General Iranian Consulate Fareedon Perloan led the Iranian delegation while former Senator Rozi Khan Kakar, leaders of the political parties including Mir Abdul Rauf Baloch, Ishaq Baloch renowned journalist Shehzada Zulfiqar and Owais Jadoon represented BITT. The meeting discussed issues including the current trade volume between the two countries and possible avenues to enhance bilateral trade activities.