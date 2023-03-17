QUETTA - Malik Imran Kakar, President, Muthahida Quomi Movement (MQM), Balochistan, has called on the authorities to conduct test for filling nine thousand vacant positions in Secondary Education Department, Balochistan through Balochistan Public Service Commission instead of CTSP, a private testing company, and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta. Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Thursday, he said that conducting test of 9000 vacant posts through Career Testing Service of Pakistan (CTSP) and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University was against the rules and regulations prescribed by Services and General Administration Department, Government of Balochistan for filling the vacant positions, adding that submission of application forms in SBK university was nothing but to promote “Sefarish” culture in the country. He alleged that the name of SBK university was only being used by Mir Naseebullah Marri, Minister for Education, his Private Secretary, Abdul Manan Shahwani and Secretary, Education Department, Abdul Rauf Baloch for making appointments against the vacant posts.
March 17, 2023
