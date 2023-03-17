Share:

QUETTA - Malik Imran Kakar, President, Mutha­hida Quomi Movement (MQM), Balochistan, has called on the authorities to conduct test for filling nine thousand vacant positions in Secondary Educa­tion Department, Balochistan through Balochistan Public Service Commission instead of CTSP, a private testing compa­ny, and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta. Ad­dressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Thursday, he said that conduct­ing test of 9000 vacant posts through Career Testing Service of Pakistan (CTSP) and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women Univer­sity was against the rules and regulations prescribed by Ser­vices and General Administra­tion Department, Government of Balochistan for filling the va­cant positions, adding that sub­mission of application forms in SBK university was nothing but to promote “Sefarish” culture in the country. He alleged that the name of SBK university was only being used by Mir Nasee­bullah Marri, Minister for Edu­cation, his Private Secretary, Abdul Manan Shahwani and Secretary, Education Depart­ment, Abdul Rauf Baloch for making appointments against the vacant posts.