ISLAMABAD - The CEO China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, (CSCEC) Chang Chun, called on Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works.

During the course of meeting, detailed discussion was carried out regarding construction of low cost housing units as well as upgradation of slums for the low income citizens of Pakistan across the country. In this regard, an MoU has already been signed in September 2021 between CSCEC and Ministry of Housing and works.

The said MoU remained effective for one year. Mr. Chang Chun, requested for the renewal of MoU and inclusion of housing and construction sector within the scope of CPEC.