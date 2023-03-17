Share:

Rawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Thursday directed the officials of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) to follow the set rules for affiliation of private educational institutions strictly. “Only those private schools are to be affiliated with BISER which have sports ground, library, three science laboratories and computer lab for students,” he said. Commissioner issued these directions while chairing a meeting of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) here.

The meeting was also attended by DC Hassan Waqar Cheema, Chairman BISER Muhammad Adnan Khan, Controller and other officers. Commissioner also directed the board officers to initiate action against use of unfair means in exams. “Police should be deployed at all the grey centers spotted by the board authorities,” he said adding that DC, Additional DC and AC should visit all the examination centres to in the division.

He also asked the DCs to pay a visit to all the private schools to identify the missing facilities. He said that those private schools missing basic facilities should be served with one-month notices by the authorities concerned.

He said that government is playing a vital role to educate public in Rawalpindi adding that 5.5 million population can be turned into workforce only by educating the people. “A total of 386 examination centres were set up in the division. Of 386, male students will appear in 136 centres, 143 for females and 107 will be combined centres,” he said. He said that staff of 2960 including superintendents, deputy superintendents and investigators to impart duties in all the centres for conducting the exams