ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday recom­mended wearing mask at crowded tightly enclosed spaces and healthcare facilities. According to NCOC, guide­lines were issued for the period upto April 30 keeping in view the current COVID-19 trend across the country.

Meanwhile, health officials said that 129 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country. As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 2.98 per cent while 14 patients were in critical condition. No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 4,334 Co­vid-19 tests were conducted.

As many as 523 tests were conduct­ed in Lahore out of which 43 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 8.22 per cent, while 225 tests were con­ducted in Rawalpindi out of which three cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 1.33 percent. 14 cases were confirmed from 333 tests in Is­lamabad with a ratio of 4.20 percent.

Minister for National Health Ser­vices, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the govern­ment had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Paki­stan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19. The minister said there was a surveillance system at all en­try points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added. He said the situ­ation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumours. He added the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 per cent of the country’s population al­ready got the Covid-19 vaccine.