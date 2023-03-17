Share:

TIMERGARA - Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmad, along with District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Lower Tariq Iqbal and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abdul Wali Khan, visited Shatai Dara on Thursday to inspect the ongoing process of land distribution between residents of Shatai Dara and Malakan-i-Ghara in light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s orders.

Revenue Department officials Tahir Hassan, Aminuddin, Rahim Said, GIS officer Imtiaz Khan, and elders from Shatai Dara and Malakan I Ghara were also present. Tehsildar Balambat, Saeedur- Rahman, briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the progress made thus far. According to GIS Officer Imtiaz Khan, the partition is being done following modern GIS/GPS principles.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the progress made thus far and directed officials to expedite the process and praised the role of the Jirga, district administration officials, police, and elders from both sides in resolving the decades- old land dispute while saving precious lives, emphasising that the role of all members of the Dir Jirga in this regard will be remembered for a long time.