LAHORE - Diamond Paints emerged as the fourth team to qualify for the semifinals of the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 here at Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.

The penalty shootouts were played among three teams including Diamond Paints, FG Polo and DS Polo. From Diamond Paint, Chulo Corti converted three penalties out of four to help his side emerge as triumphant. From FG Polo, Ramiro Zavaleta could score only one out of four penalties while from DS Polo, Javier Gurrero failed to convert a single one. BN Polo will take on Diamond Paints and Master Paints/ Newage will compete against Master Paints. Both the semifinals will be telecast live on Polo Line TV. Meanwhile, DS Polo and FG Polo have qualified for subsidiary final.