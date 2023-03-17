Share:

Peshawar - Differences have cropped up in the country’s ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as a group of leaguers have risen against the party’s provincial president and general secretary, while the provincial president has also defended himself against the allegations.

Recently, the members of the party from various parts of the province attended a meeting at the house of PML-N leader Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and expressed their distrust on PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam and KP general secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi. The meeting was also attended by Sardar Mehtab, PML-N’s former governor and chief minister in the past, former governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and others.

A PML-N leader Arbab Khizer Hayat told The Nation that the provincial president Amir Muqam inducted his favourites in the board of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and the caretaker cabinet of the province.

He further said that the presidents and general secretaries of various districts also attended the meeting and that all of them expressed their no-confidence against the provincial president and general secretary. “Now the party leadership should remove the president and general secretary,” he added.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister’s Advisor Amir Muqam told this correspondent that some PML-N leaders, who wanted to install their relatives in the PESCO Board and caretaker cabinet of the province, turned against him when their desires could not be fulfilled.

He alleged that Jhagra and Sardar Mehtab wanted to induct their family members in the PESCO Board and caretaker government.

“Jhagra’s one son is already on the PESCO Board as a member but he wanted to elevate him to the position of chairman of the board. Also, those who are opposing me wanted to get space in caretaker cabinet. But let me explain that none of the members inducted in the cabinet or PESCO Board is my relative,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Nation also attempted to seek Sardar Mehtab’s comment but he did not pick phone while Iqbal Zafar Jhagra’s phone remained switched off till the filing of this report.