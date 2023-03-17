Share:

ISLAMABAD - The discipline of nations is judged by the discipline of traffic on the roads of these countries. Citizens and especially students have played a very important role in the success of Islamabad Capital Police, this was stated by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad during the closing ceremony of the painting competition held at F-8 traffic office, a police public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police is taking special measures to create awareness about traffic rules and road safety among the citizens.

In this regard, Islamabad Capital Police organised painting competition to highlight traffic rules’ importance at F-8 traffic office. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while station director Islamabad Capital Police FM Radio Madam Ayesha Jameel, other senior police officers and students of various schools were also present. On the occasion, CTO Islamabad said that the Islamabad Capital Police organise such events to increase the relation between the police and the public and their success is not possible without the citizens’ cooperation. We are from the people and the people are from us, he said, adding that the discipline of nations is judged by the discipline of traffic on the roads of these countries. Citizens, especially students, have played a key role in the success of Islamabad Capital Police.

The students have always worked along with Islamabad police in making special awareness campaigns launched for the public and students are our brand ambassadors, he added. He further said that Islamabad Capital Police has started a campaign to make citizens aware of traffic rules.

Ensuring the implementation of law only through challan is not the aim. You are students as well as road users, when you are aware of traffic rules, not only you will follow them but you will also urge others to follow them. At the end of the ceremony, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad distributed prizes and certificates among the students who secured prominent positions in the competitions.

The campaign of Islamabad Capital Police to check violation of traffic rules is in full swing and special efforts are being made to maintain traffic discipline in the city, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. The main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure safety to the people while road users are being educated for lane discipline during driving, he said. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad said that following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, the Islamabad Capital Police have constituted special teams to control lane violations on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Strict checking is being made against those not wearing helmets during bike ride. Police teams remain present on all important roads and boulevards in order to educate road users about traffic rules. FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate the audience about traffic rules. Islamabad Capital Police has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws.