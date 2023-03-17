Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali here on Thursday said that he had informed the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the se­curity concerns of the provincial caretaker gov­ernment related to polls. Talking to media, he said that political matters should not be taken to court rather, such matters should be solved ami­cably, adding that all the political parties of the country agreed on one point that there should be no separate election in the country.

The Governor said that two days ago, several for­mer MPAs of PTI contacted him from Zaman Park and requested to hold elections simultaneously adding that he advised them to convince their leader Imran Khan in this regard. Ghulam Ali said that if elections are not held simultaneously, then the same would happen after every five years. “Im­ran Khan won seven out of eight seats in the by-poll but still he made hues and cries of rigging over his defeat from one constituency”, he expressed.

He said that the situation of Zaman Park earned bad name for the country and such an incident should not have happened, adding that it would not be remem­bered in good words in the history. The Governor said that the political people never fear arrest rather they present themselves for the arrest without any resis­tance. Regarding posting and transfers in the province, the Governor rejected his involvement in any posting and transfer and said that during the tenure of PTI government, a specific segment of bureaucracy was running the affairs of the province.