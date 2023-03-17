Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (PSMBS) and International Bariatric Club have jointly organized the Third International Conference on Bariatric Surgery, which commenced on Thursday in a private hotel.

The conference is being attended by 200 delegates including 27 foreigners from countries such as the United States, Canada, Turkey, Mexico, and Taiwan.

During the conference, various topics related to bariatric surgery were discussed, including the establishment of bariatric surgery in Faisalabad, doctors’ perceptions regarding bariatric surgery, apprehensions of morbidly obese people regarding bariatric surgery, level of satisfaction, bariatric tourism, transit bipartition in patients with mild to severe obesity, robotic surgery, modified roux-en-y gastric bypass, and parallel surgery high tech.

Moreover, a panel discussion was also held on bariatric surgery and transplant surgery, covering various issues such as renal failure, liver failure, and pre-existing organ failure in connection to bariatric surgery. The conference’s closing session, scheduled for Friday, will focus on magnetic bariatric surgery, controversies, a parallel course on Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass and Mini Gastric Bypass.