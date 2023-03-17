Share:

Chairman of the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), Haroon Malik, and two members of the committee, Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Saud Hashimi, met with officials from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as well as representatives from several Member Associations to discuss the progress and procedures for free, fair, and transparent PFF elections.

During the meeting, the Pakistani delegation updated the FIFA and AFC officials on the current state of affairs and received assurances of all possible support to complete the democratic process. Both organizations emphasized the importance of conducting proceedings in a clean and transparent manner, in accordance with the PFF statutes.

On the sidelines of the Congress, the various Members' Associations agreed to promote an atmosphere of mutual cooperation for the future development of football in the region.