Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur police have registered FIR against a senior leader and ac­tivists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for conducting protest and disrupting routine traffic in Ahmad­pur East area.

According to an FIR No 184/23 reg­istered by PS Ahmadpur East (City) district Bahawalpur under Section 154 Criminal Procedure Code with the E-Tag No CAPE-3/15/2023-1031 dated 14th March 2023, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Abid Hussain submitted that he alongwith other police officials riding official police vehicle was on routine patrolling in Munir Shaheed Chowk area of Ah­madpur East City when they noticed that ticket holder of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaaf identified as Shahzain Abbasi, tehsil Sadr, Hafiz Muzaffar Kareem and other PTI activists in­cluding Sajid Siraj Jalwana, Muham­mad Shakeel, Muhammad Alam, Ab­dul Basit, Muhammad Usman, Qamar Shehzad and Mistri Pappu having clubs and sticks came at Munir Sha­heed Chowk and blocked the road.

The plaintiff further submitted that the accused burnt tyres and raised slogans and disrupted routine traffic. Meanwhile, the police spokesperson said that more strength of personnel of Bahawalpur district police have been deployed in important areas of the dis­trict to maintain law and order to en­sure smooth flow of traffic on roads.