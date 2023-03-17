Share:

LAHORE - In Shadbagh area of Lahore, a 5-year-old boy died on Thursday as a result of a kite string around his neck. According to a private media report, a five-year-old, Ali Haider was sitting behind his father on a motorcycle when a kite string appeared out of nowhere and tightened around the boy’s neck and killed him. A case has reportedly been filed against unidentified individuals.

USMAN BUZDAR’S INTERIM BAIL EXTENDED TILL 28TH

An accountability court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in the assets beyond means case till March 28. At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar had sought time to submit a reply of a questionnaire sent to him by the anti-graft watchdog in assets inquiry. After hearing arguments, the court ordered NAB inves­tigation officer to submit an inquiry report in the case in next hearing. The court then adjourned the further proceedings of the case till 16th. It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB Executive Board launched an investigation against Buzdar in assets beyond the means on the recommenda­tion of NAB Lahore.