Forests are vital for the country as they contribute to the economy and provide a source of natural resources. Ideally, 25% of the land in the country should be covered by forests. However, in Pakistan, only 4.5% of the land is covered by forests, with Punjab at 2.7%, Sindh at 4.5%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 15.6%, and Balochistan at 2.1%. This low percentage of forest cover contributes to the dry climate in Pakistan, and many people are unaware of the benefits of forests.

Forests play a crucial role in the weather, and they attract tourists. Tourists from different parts of the country visit forestry areas to relax and unwind from the hustle and bustle of city life. Forests also provide natural resources such as herbs, timbers, and aromatic flowers, which contribute to the economy. Additionally, forests help in reducing waterlogging and salinity, which adds to restoring the fertility of the land.

The reality is that forests are beneficial for both humans and animals. They provide protection from violent windstorms and help preserve vegetation. Additionally, forests serve as a source of daily commodities. Furthermore, forests can serve as an excursion resort and provide recreation for people. A wide and well-maintained forest is advantageous for all living beings on the planet Earth.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO,

Larkana.