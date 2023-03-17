Share:

At least four persons were killed and two other sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Khushab and Kasur on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred at the Sakesar Road in Khushab where two youth were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the road side.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Muhammad Jabbar and Bilal Akbar.

The second accident occurred in at the Multan Road near Nathey Khalsa area of Kasur where a rashly driven container hit a rickshaw, killing two persons on the spot and injuring two others.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.