LAHORE - To encourage and facilitate those aspiring to pursue higher education abroad from well reputed universities and explore options of work visa post study, TCL Global Pakistan has held a Global Education Expo for all the willing students to realise their dreams into reality, in connection with its relaunch in Pakistan.

The expo brought together prospective students face to face with representatives from higher education institutions from around the world. Stalls from various well-reputed international universities were set up, providing golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free guidance and counselling for their future study endeavours. Representatives from British Council, Pearson and education and career counsellors were also present to provide a complete guideline and presentation of opportunities to aspirants. Chief guest Zafar Mehmood, Senior Vice President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in his keynote speech that it is crucial for students to proactively seek the best education they can regardless of financial worries.

A strong higher education ensures innovative, intelligent, and efficient force in the workplace. TCL Global’s Country Director Faisal Mahmood said that such exhibitions are necessary to spread awareness about the variety of options that students can avail for their higher education. He reminded of TCL Global’s vision and mission to support locally and recruit globally. Further, parents, teachers and students alike should take full advantage of such cost-free and highly informative events. Other guests included Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, former Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Prof Dr Ijaz Qureshi, Vice Chancellor, Talon Institute of Higher Studies, and Dr Asif Haider, Director UMT, AAQIC. More than a 1000 students participated in the expo and they considered this an excellent opportunity providing clarity and insights about application procedures, scholarships, entrance requirements etc. The value additions of this event were the mock tests, sessions on relevant subjects such as admissions, scholarships and options and opportunities