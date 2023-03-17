Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs203,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.202,400 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 943 to Rs. 174,468 from Rs. 173,525, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.159.930 from Rs. 159.065. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,150 and Rs.1,843.27 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $1926 against its sale at $1924, the association reported.