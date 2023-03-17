Share:

QUETTA - The process of population census has started after the completion of housing census in Balochistan as 96 percent of the work of the hous­ing census has been completed in the province, Census Commissioner Balochistan Noor Ahmed Perkani told the media here on Thursday.

He said that the process of 7th pop­ulation and housing census conducted digitally, was remained peaceful first time in the history of the province. “Due to the law and order situation, the housing census could not be conduct­ed in four percent areas of the prov­ince while the housing census in 228 blocks of Makran, which was stopped due to some technical reasons, will be started in a couple of days.

The Census Commissioner Balo­chistan further said that the housing census was started on March 01 and continued till March 11 wherein 96 percent of the area was covered. Due to bad law and order situation, the census could not be conducted in Kohlu, Ka­han, Kalat and Johan areas, he told.