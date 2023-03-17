Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Medical & Dental College held convocation for its medical, dental, nursing and allied health sciences pass-outs. Hundreds of MBBS, BDS, DPT, MLT and nursing graduates attended the event along with their parents and family members.

Lieutenant General Nigar Johar Khan, former surgeon general/ DGMS (IS) graced the event as the chief guest. Other notables included Dr. Maqbool Hussain, Registrar of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University. Academic, intellectual, corporate and social personalities and media representatives also participated in a large number in the convocation.

IMDC’s Chairman IMDC Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi, Managing Director Yasir Khan Niazi and Principal Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Ahmed welcomed the guests and congratulated all the graduates and their families as well as the IMDC faculty and management. Lieutenant General Nigar Johar Khan presented medals to the best graduates and acknowledged the efforts of IMDC to impart high quality medical education along with advising the graduates to uphold the best professional ethics while practicing in the sacred field of medicine.

Graduates and their parents were glad and thanked IMDC management for organizing such an excellent convocation for awarding them medals and degrees. IMDC management expressed that the college is always following its moto of “providing a base to serve humanity,” and it will keep making significant contributions in the field of medical education and healthcare.