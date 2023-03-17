Share:

While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claims that the IMF deal is imminent, there are conflicting reports that indicate that this might not be the case just yet. Experts claim that the IMF is waiting on a final guarantee from the government in the shape of a written commitment to secure funding from allied states to shore up our accounts once the IMF bailout tranche has been released.

It is unclear why the IMF is turning this into a non-negotiable when it already is for Pakistan’s economic situation. The bailout tranche is only viable if more funding is unlocked as a result. Loans, aid and rollovers from friendly states are currently contingent on the IMF programme’s resumption, which is why it is strange to see the IMF circle back and delay its own funding for something that is only unlocked as a result of the resumption.

On part of the government, it should finalise the last steps quickly and get the programme started. Each week of delay has cost us, with imports all but banned, and the rupee continuing on its steep downward trend. Investors and businesses are waiting for the staff-level agreement to be inked, and we have heard that this is almost done too many times in the past few months to believe it at face value.

Of course, no one seems willing to discuss the real issue—that Pakistan will not head towards stability simply because the IMF tranche comes even, or even once the allied funds are deposited in our accounts. Serious questions need to be asked as to why Pakistan’s production numbers continue to drop, and low-growth statistics dominate. Experts have also pointed toward the defence budget and how investment in strategic aims can no longer remain this high a priority due to financial constraints. There is a need for revaluation and some restructuring. However, unfortunately, none of the political leadership or indeed institutions look ready to engage in this discussion.