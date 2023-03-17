Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is set to appear in the Lahore High Court at 2pm on Friday.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that Mr Khan would appear in court at 2pm. He said the former premier had submitted a petition for protective bail in nine cases registered against him.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry, in a twitter message, said Azam Nazir Tarrar was issuing a statement about the need to sit together to jointly solve all issues and Shehbaz Sharif had also hinted at negotiation but they should walk the talk.

He demanded that the government give date for such a meeting involving politicians as Imran Khan was in favour of dialogue.