ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Literary Festival 2023 will kick off today (Friday) at Gandhara Citizens Club F-9 Park. Islamabad Literary Festival 2023 will continue for three days and conclude on March 19, 2023.

CDA has completed all the arrangements for the festival. According to details, the literary festival will be started with a colorful ceremony at 4pm in which federal ministers, higher officials and citizens including prominent figures related to the literature and arts will participate.

Program Islamabad Manzil ba Manzil will be presented at 5pm, in which there will be a panel discussion on the history including making of Islamabad. After that, a program on the ancient civilization of Taxila will be presented. Similarly, on the first day of the Literary Festival, a program “75 years of Pakistani Poetry” will be presented in which prominent scholars of the country will participate. On the first day of the literary festival, a musical night will also be organized in Liaquat Gymnasium, in which famous singers of the country will perform their art. Entry in the Literary Festival will be made through entry passes.

The objective of the Literary Festival is to provide a platform to citizens for the promotion of literature, culture, art and especially books reading. The three-day literary festival has been divided into two different parts for the first time. Various programs are scheduled on all three days at 4pm onwards including Mushaira, Heer Goai, Manzil-Ba-Manzil Islamabad, theater including panel discussion, cultural dance and musical nights. Panel discussion on Pakistani languages ??has also been made a part of the festival. Renowned poets including Iftikhar Arif, Anwar Sahoor, Khurshid Rizvi, Fawad Hasan Fawad, Akbar Ehsan will participate in the Mushaira.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal said that the purpose of holding the Islamabad Literary Festival is to promote literature, culture, art and books reading. He said that it will be ensured that festival will become regular feature and event of the country.

He further said that in the era of technology where today’s youth is moving away from their literature, the interest of reading books to understand their literature and culture is also fading. Such activities will prove helpful in attracting the youth towards their culture and literature. He further said that all expenses of the festival have been sponsored by various companies. Chairman CDA further said that Jashan Baharan will also be organized in Islamabad.