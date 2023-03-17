Share:

KARACHI-The Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) held its 23rd Convention in Karachi on Wednesday. Invited were corporate leaders and industry experts who deliberated upon the challenges facing Pakistan’s corporate sector. This year’s theme was Timeless Leadership. The inaugural leadership was attended by Talib Karim, President MAP; Dr Amjad Waheed, CEO, NBP Fund Management Ltd; former senator Javed Jabbar; Alexander van ‘t Riet, Partner, Le Noble Management Consulting; Samina Rizwan, Country Director, Code for Pakistan and Andrew Bainbridge, Chairman, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG).

During his welcome address, Talib S. Karim said, “This convention will share insights and ideas to fortify the notion of leadership and how it inspires and encourages an organization. Strong and vibrant leadership is needed to steer the organization through challenging times. The thoughts of growth, resilience, accepting and adapting to change transcend the many areas within the organization. Such concepts will be the discussion points at this Convention.”

Dr Amjad Waheed shared a detailed presentation covering the present state of Pakistan’s education, healthcare, science and technology, agriculture, industry, exports, and population. “Purpose, process and people make leaders”, said Alexander van ‘t Riet during his presentation. He explored how good leaders identify organizational objectives, respond to challenges, and build teams. He added that a growth mindset, thinking and acting, and authenticity make a timeless leader. Samina Rizwan explored the democratization of power through the digital creative economy. Andrew Bainbridge emphasized that Pakistan needs to rely upon the ingenuity of its people. The national and international leaders, strategists, and management experts shared insights, ideas, and deliberations on how to steer Pakistani’s corporate towards growth and development while resolving the impending crisis.