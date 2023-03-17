Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ju­dicial Commission of Pakistan on Thursday in a meeting rec­ommended appointing six ad­ditional judges in Sindh High Court (SHC). Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial chaired the meeting. The com­mission recommended appoint­ing Amjad Ali Bohio, Muham­mad Abdul Rehman, Arbab Ali Bakro, Jawad Akbar Sarwana, Sana Akram Minhas and Khad­im Hussin Somro as additional judges of the SHC. The judicial commission sent the recom­mendations to the Parliamenta­ry Committee for final approval.