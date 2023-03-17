Share:

MOHMAND - The Jamaat-e-Islami has pledged to continue the struggle while implementing the true Islamic Sharia system in Pakistan and has urged the government to keep the promises made to tribal residents. During military operations and the war on terror, the tribal belt’s basic infrastructure was destroyed.

During a public meeting in Mian Mandi Bazaar here on Thursday, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Central Amir Siraj-ul-Haq, Chairman of Tribal Rights’ Movement (TRM) Shah Faisal Afridi, party’s district Amir Saeed Khan, and others expressed their views.

They claimed that because both the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to provide any relief to the general public, it was now our responsibility to speak out for tribal rights. According to the JI Chief, the PML-N, PPP, and PTI ruled this country for 35 years, and now the President of Pakistan is from the PTI, the Prime Minister is from the PDM, and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman has become their ‘Imam’ in this country. They complained that inflation was increasing by the day and that the IMF had made the country a slave, while unrest had resurfaced in this country. According to JI Amir, the true status of every political party in Tosahakhana was revealed, and they also sold Dr Aafia Siddiqi, Raymond Davis, Abhynandan, and Kashmir. He requested that the promises made to tribesmen during the 25th Constitutional Amendment Bill - at the time of the merger - be fulfilled immediately.