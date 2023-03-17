SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha (Uos) organised an event titled “Job Fair 2023” here on Thursday. According to a press release issued by the UoS, more than 50 leading companies and organisations from different sectors conducted interviews of candidates. The UoS Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas expressed his satisfaction with a success of the event and congratulated the organisers. He reiterated the university’s commitment to provide its students with the best possible opportunities to build successful careers and contribute to society.
