SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha (Uos) organised an event titled “Job Fair 2023” here on Thursday. According to a press release issued by the UoS, more than 50 leading companies and organisa­tions from different sectors conducted interviews of can­didates. The UoS Vice Chan­cellor (VC) Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas expressed his satis­faction with a success of the event and congratulated the organisers. He reiterated the university’s commitment to provide its students with the best possible opportunities to build successful careers and contribute to society.