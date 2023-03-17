Share:

TEXAS - Kelly Clarkson says she’s done with marriage, but open to finding love again and committed to supporting her children as they adjust to her divorce.

The singer recently talked about her split from Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children, and the impact it has had on her family. “I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’” Clarkson said on “The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast.”

“Sometimes they’ll say, especially the past two years, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that,’ but a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.’” She added, “I’m raising that kind of individual. I want you to be honest with me.” Clarkson said being raised in a divorced family herself helped her to better understand the feelings involved.