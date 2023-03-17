Share:

BLANTYRE- Ma­lawi’s president appealed Thursday for global support to tackle “a national tragedy” after Cyclone Freddy pummelled the southeast African nation, caus­ing flooding and mudslides that have killed hundreds. The storm returned to the African coast at the weekend for a second time in less than three weeks, leaving a trail of death and destruction, but it had largely spared Malawi the first time around. “The lev­el of devastation we are deal­ing with here is greater than the resources we have at our disposal,” President Lazarus Chakwera said in declaring two weeks of national mourn­ing. The government has promised 1.6 billion kwacha ($1.5 million) to assist the tens of thousands of Malawians af­fected by the storm.