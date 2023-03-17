Share:

LAHORE - Rashid Malik, the ITF Seniors champion from Pakistan, will participate in the ITF Seniors World Tour Masters Championship in Pattaya, Thailand. The event will take place from March 18 to March 23 and will feature top-ranked ITF Senior players from around the world. Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will compete in the 55 plus doubles and 60 plus singles and doubles categories.

“If I win the title, I will earn 400 points, which will be helpful for me to participate in the ITF Seniors World Championship 2023 in Portugal. Despite suffering a groin injury during my recent victories in India, I am recovering and hopeful of producing good results in Thailand,” said Malik of Ali Embroidery Mills, while talking to The Nation. Aside from being a successful professional tennis player and seniors professional, Malik is also the Secretary General of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association.

He has been running the association in a professional manner, holding national tennis tournaments, especially junior ones, on a regular basis to groom fresh talent for the province and the country. It’s fantastic to see him utilizing his experience and skills to help others succeed in the sport.

“The PLTA has been awarded the best association distinction every year due to our commitment and dedication to tennis and wellexecuted junior development program and High Performance Junior Camps with the support of our worthy and generous sponsors,” the former Davis Cupper said.

Rashid Malik’s dedication to playing the ITF seniors circuit in Asia to continue his mission of serving the country even at this age is commendable. “I am playing ITF seniors circuit in Asia to continue my mission of serving the country even at this age and I always try to motivate all former top players to travel and play the seniors circuit to stay fit and healthy,” Malik concluded.