RAWALPINDI - A man shot dead his younger brother over a petty issue at Girja Road, within limits of Police Station (PS) Dhamial here on Thursday, informed sources.

Responding swiftly after occurrence of the incident, a team of investigators of PS Dhamial, led by SHO SI Faizan Nadim, held the killer and put him behind the lock up, they said.

A murder case has been filed against the accused while further investigation was on. According to sources, a brawl occurred between Ashiq and his younger brother Shakil in their house located at Girja Road. Ashiq took out a weapon and opened firing on his brother killing him on the spot.

After committing crime, the killer managed to escape, whereas, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene. The investigators recorded statements of eyewitnesses besides collecting the evidence and shifting the body to hospital with the help of Rescue 1122 for autopsy. CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took notice of the brutal murder case and ordered SP Saddar Division Nabeel Khokhar to arrest the accused.