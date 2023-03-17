ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was not above law and accountability. PPP leader Shazia Marri, who is also the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation, claimed that it had been proven that Imran Khan was really evil who had made a house in Zaman Park Lahore a no-go area for the state.”
In a statement, Shazia Marri said that the security officials who were following the court orders were hit with petrol bombs. “Discounting such incidents will encourage lawlessness.