ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was not above law and accountability. PPP leader Shazia Marri, who is also the Federal Minister for Poverty Alle­viation, claimed that it had been proven that Imran Khan was really evil who had made a house in Za­man Park Lahore a no-go area for the state.”

In a statement, Shazia Marri said that the secu­rity officials who were following the court orders were hit with petrol bombs. “Discounting such in­cidents will encourage lawlessness.