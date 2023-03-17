Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Cli­mate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said there was a need to reassess strategic plans on relief and rehabilitation in response to changing nature and com­plexity of disasters. She made these remarks at the closing ceremony of first Simulation Exercise on Flood and Rain conducted by the NDMA in partnership with the Minis­try of Climate Change.

The Minister acknowledged the value of simulation exer­cises to coordinate disaster responses and underlined the significance of local involve­ment and the most vulnerable in real-time response efforts. “The identification of fragil­ity and vulnerability, and the inclusion of those who are the most vulnerable must be at the front and center as we move forward. Rather than being relegated to the periph­ery, we must consider the en­tire spectrum of vulnerability. In particular, we must recog­nize that those who are most vulnerable often face signifi­cant challenges during the re­habilitation phase, when the loss of livelihoods and health crises impact them first.” “De­spite limited resources, we must innovate and develop a deep understanding of the shocks faced by these com­munities, both during and after immediate relief efforts. This exercise pivots on local assistance, and it has got to work as a well-oiled machine,” said the minister.

“Uncertainty has become the new normal in the 21st Century, where we have lost all sense of what is to be ex­pected from a monsoon or a riverine flood. To respond effectively to this dynamic change, our own response and learning must also be dy­namic. We must create islands of relief and response that en­able quick and accessible out­reach of relief goods to popu­lations under threat.”