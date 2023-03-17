Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Management Peshawar delegation visited Safe City Islamabad project and was briefed about its functioning and role to secure the city on Thursday.

Capital Police Officer Safe City Syed Fareed Shah along with SP Plan and Patrolling welcomed the delegation. The delegation conducted a complete tour of Safe City Islamabad including the command and control center and the centralized system of the project.

They were also briefed about modern cameras and monitoring systems. CPO Safe City said that as a personal interest of the Interior Minister and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Safe City Islamabad had been upgraded and this project was helping to ensure modern policing in the city.

He said this project was playing an important role to combat crime and assisting various wings in policing affairs including the operations and monitoring center, emergency control center, dispatch control center, e-challan system and Pucar-15 helpline. He said that the emergency services have been brought together under one roof while major shopping centers, toll plazas, hotels and private housing societies have also been connected with Safe City besides extension of its services in different parts of the city. It was told that facial recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city. On the occasion, the delegation was also briefed about the e-challan system.